Concern over crowded flights during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — Some individuals who are able to fly during the COVID-19 crisis are concerned airlines may not be enforcing social distancing guidelines.

Maria Freda of Lake Geneva said she was surprised by her experience with United Airlines on a recent flight to Fort Meyers out of O’Hare Airport.

She said her concern began as soon as she arrived at her gate at O’Hare.

“The one person that wasn’t wearing a mask was the gate agent,” she said. “And I couldn’t believe it because other United employees were wearing them on and off, but she chose not to wear one.”

Freda said things only got worse once she boarded.

“When I got on the plane and got to my seat, I realized that somebody was sitting right next to me and then there were two other people on the other side of the aisle,” said Freda.

She contacted a flight attendant and expressed her concern about her proximity to other passengers, but said she was told it was a full aircraft and she needed to sit down.

Freda also claims no one with United told her she could get off the plane before it took off Monday morning, and despite her protests she was not moved to another seat.

She said she is now stranded and self-quarantining in Florida, afraid to get on another flight.

Freda is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 so far.

To make matters worse, Freda claims United representatives have refused to refund her money for the flight.

Spokespeople with United said Wednesday they are looking into the matter.

“To make it easier for our customers to plan, we’ll do our best to contact them about 24 hours before their departure time so they can decide whether to adjust their plans before they arrive at the airport — and we’ll provide this option at the gate, if more than 70% of customers have checked in,” said United Airlines spokesperson Charles Hobart.

Spokespeople from United said a crowded plane is very rare during this time and that 85% of United flights are departing half-full.

