Concern looms over accurate census data amid COVID-19 pandemic in Cook County

CHICAGO — Despite the limitations posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, the push to get people in the Chicago area counted for the census did not let up Wednesday.

The concern is heightened by a suspension of door-to-door outreach efforts to keep social distancing practices in place.

“In the midst of this health crisis, we recognize the importance of these federal dollars. We must ensure everyone is counted so our communities can rebuild and recover from this crisis,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

About three of every four households in the United States will receive an invitation to complete the census online or by phone.

Those who refuse to participate in the census can be fined, according to federal statutes.

The census deadline has been extended to August 14.