Concern grows for some restaurants as Illinois moves to Phase 4 of coronavirus reopening

CHICAGO — As Chicago moves to Phase 4 of the pandemic reopening, some restaurants are trying to figure out how to reduce health risks while recovering financially.

Restaurant owners, management and workers have been struggling to adapt and survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has restricted indoor seating since March.

But Friday, Illinois moves into Phase 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan and will allow for indoor dining at restaurants to resume. But the question on everyone’s mind is, are we ready?

Indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity.

Up until this point, restaurants have put their customers in limited outdoor patio seating.

Unfortunately, there have been some instances of restaurant staffers contracting COVID-19. According to BlockClubChicago, Longman & Eagle in Logan Square shut down over the weekend after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 — prompting concern for some that restaurants and bars could be reopening too soon.

WGN called Longman & Eagle for comment, but have not yet heard back.

