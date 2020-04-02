Company that keeps surfaces clean has seen rise in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — While some industries are struggling right now, a select few are booming. One of them is a Chicago area company using a chemical coating to keep surfaces clean.

There's been a lot of talk over how long the virus can live on a surface. Sterile Environments claims its chemicals can help with the anxiety a lot of people are feeling over how long the virus can stick around.

The CTA confirms they are in discussions right now about the product. In a statement they said, “CTA anticipates making a decision soon regarding engaging the services of Sterile Environments or a company that offers similar services.”

It's important to mention the CDC has found "no evidence" of enhanced protection but the product is registered with the EPA and approved by the FDA.

The Tampa Port Authority just started using it and some ATM cash machines nationwide are being sprayed with the product.