Community unites with raffle to help local restaurants and first responders

CHICAGO — What will it take to get back to life as we know it? Here are projections and models, charts and graphs. And on both sides of the peak – progress. Now, an infectious disease doctor on the frontlines weigh in.

“I think the most important public health message even though it seems we may have hit our peak in Illinois and Chicago and there are brighter days ahead we still have a lot of time ahead of us,” Dr. Larry Kociolek, Lurie Children’s Hospital infectious disease specialist, said.