Community leader shares message amid COVID-19 pandemic

A well-known educator and community leader who was born during the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 has a strong message amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say experience is the best teacher. Timuel Black was born in 1918 – the year of the flu epidemic. He’s hoping all that he’s experienced since then — and it’s been a lot —will help guide the next generation which he says has to step up.

“Well, at 101, the reality is something is going to happen one day,” he said.

But historian Black says that day doesn’t have to come at the hands of COVID-19.

“I do all I can to avoid that possibility,” he said.

In an opinion piece published in the Chicago Sun-Times, Black writes he’s infuriated by the dismissive attitude of certain politicians toward older Americans — those most impacted by this virus — writing, “we have as much right to be here, living our lives as anyone else.”

“Not so much forgotten but ignored,” he said.

He also speaks about the eerie similarities between COVID-19 and the flu epidemic of 1918.

“My sister who I never got to know died and my mother never quite recovered from the death of her daughter,” he said.

And how back in day, people banned together to get through tough times. He encourages young people to wake up and not just respect their elders but protect them and themselves.

“They’re very smart. They’re very good, but they don’t have that history to inspire and inform them about being optimistic about the future, rather than pessimistic,” Black said.

And he hopes by speaking out, he inspires those same young people to get politically active to have a greater impact on their future and beyond. He offers this advice: “Keep on keeping on. And therefore, dealing with the present. As the ancestors did for the past.”

Black says while his generation has been called the greatest generation, this next generation has potential. He just hopes they are listening to the old man.