Community Hospital in Munster among first in Indiana to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MUNSTER, Ind. — Indiana health officials announced earlier this week that Community Hospital in Munster is one of five hospitals in the state to receive the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Community Hospital was chosen as a pilot site for the vaccine from Pfizer due to the hospital’s ability to store the doses at super subzero cold temperatures, reaching -60 to -80 degrees Celsius.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, the first doses of the vaccine are reserved for health care workers, first responders and those at highest risk. A more widely available vaccine to the general public is still a few months away.