Community groups protest health care disparities during vigil at Mercy Hospital

CHICAGO — Protesters gathered Monday outside of Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side to draw attention to how vulnerable communities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.

About a dozen people came together for a prayer vigil and protest to address the virus’ impact on the African American community.

Black residents make up nearly 30% of Chicago’s population, but 70% of the city’s residents who have died from COVID-19 are African American.

More than half of those who have tested positive are black, according to the public health commissioner.

Leaders with the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization said Monday health disparities and access play a role. They’re calling for more mobile testing units on the south and west sides. They also want the city to revitalize community hospitals, not close them.

“Racism didn’t start with COVID and we are tired of continuously kicking the can down the road,” said Jitu Brown of Kenwood Oakland Community Organization. “Blaming people that are underserved, without addressing key issues, that contribute to the disparities that we see that leave particular populations more vulnerable.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office has created a racial equity rapid response team to work with community leaders to build a system of checking in on people and then direct resources to vulnerable communities.

The Kenwood Oakland Community Organization said they have reached out to the mayor’s office and are working to schedule a meeting with her.

Mayor Lightfoot was expected to address these issues during a news conference Monday afternoon.