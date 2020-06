CHICAGO — All Illinois community-based COVID-19 testing sites are closed Monday in the wake of looting across the area.

The Illinois Department of Public Health made the announcement Sunday night.

The following sites will be closed Monday, June 1:

Harwood Heights

South Holland

Auburn/Gresham/Chatham

Rolling Meadows

East St. Louis

Waukegan

Champaign

Peoria

Aurora

Rockford

UPDATE: All Illinois Community Based Testing Sites will be closed on Monday, June 1. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uBxepxbj6g — IDPH (@IDPH) June 1, 2020

