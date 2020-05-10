Community activist holding 5-part series to educate young Chicago residents on coronavirus

CHICAGO – Mayor Lightfoot helped kick off a community activist’s five-part series Saturday to help educate younger Chicago residents on the dangers of coronavirus.

Ja’Mal Green’s “Young & Restless” series launched Saturday and will run through Wednesday.

In addition to Mayor Lightfoot, Dr. Ezike is scheduled for Tuesday and actress Patricia Heaton from “Everybody Loves Raymond” will take part in TV trivia with Green on Monday.

The livestreams will be on Facebook.com/JaymalGreen.

“I will never apologize for caring about black Chicago,” Mayor Lightfoot said Satuday. “I just won’t.”

The virus has disproportionately affected Chicago’s African American and Latinx communities.