KINGSTON, R.I. – An outbreak of COVID-19 has forced one Division I college basketball program to call off a game this week.

The Rhode Island men’s basketball announced on Monday that they are canceling their home game against Milwaukee that was scheduled on Thursday due to the virus.

Per a news release from the school, multiple players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the game to be called off. The team last played Sunday when they lost to Georgia State in Atlanta.

It’s believed to be the first Division I men’s college basketball game canceled this season due to the virus. The schools will not set a make-up date for the game that was scheduled to be played at the Ryan Center.

Despite the outbreak, the Rams are expected to play their next scheduled game on Saturday, December 31, when they open Atlantic 10 play against Duquesne on the road.

College basketball is no stranger to the COVID-19 virus cancellations as their entire Division I men’s and women’s tournaments in March 2020 was called off due to the pandemic.

Seasons were played in 2020-2021 with many games featuring no fans while tournaments were staged in central locations. The men’s Division I tournament was played in the Indianapolis area while the women’s tournament took place in the San Antonio area.

Things returned mostly to normal in the 2021-2022 season despite a few cancellations due to the omicron variant late in the 2021 calendar year. Both tournaments resumed play at multiple sites around the country, with the men’s Final Four taking place in New Orleans and the women’s Final Four in Minneapolis.