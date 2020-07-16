Classes should be held remotely this fall, Chicago Teachers Union says

CHICAGO — Parents and school officials have been debating the best way to restart classes this fall.

Now, the Chicago Teachers Union says remote learning is the way to go for Chicago Public School students, stressing it’s just not safe to reopen schools.

CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said in a statement:

“There is no way to create a plan in this moment that addresses stakeholders’ needs and protects our children and the adults who care for them. The CTU will fight…in every arena—the courts, City Hall, and the court of public opinion—to protect our students and our school communities.” Stacy Davis Gates, CTU Vice President

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has expressed her hope is for CPS’ 355,000 students to return to class in the fall, using social distancing and face masks.

But CTU says that would prove detrimental to students and staff, especially considering people of color have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 10-page report released by CTU Wednesday, largely inspired by the Los Angeles Teachers Union, CTU says the Latinx community accounts for 45% of COVID-19 cases, while the Black community makes up a whopping 43% of the virus’ deaths.

The teachers union is even asking the question: “Is there a number of educator or student deaths that we are willing to accept in order to have in-person school?”

CTU admits remote learning is a poor substitute for in-person learning, but the union is pushing for CPS to follow in the footsteps of other sizeable schools districts like LA and San Diego, who have opted for remote learning in the fall.

CPS has released the following statement in response to CTU:

“The health and safety of our students and staff is paramount, and our planning for the fall will be guided by the best available data and guidance from state and local health officials. We know that families and staff are eager to learn more about the coming school year, and we appreciate that there are a range of needs and views that are valid and must be considered. A preliminary framework for the new school year will be introduced this week to gain feedback from students, parents and staff, but a decision on the potential for in-person instruction will not be made until closer to the school year when we can fully assess the public health situation at that time. We are speaking regularly with union leadership as we work to develop the strongest possible plans for the fall, and we will continue to engage a variety of stakeholders to ensure our plans best meet their needs.” Michael Passman – Chief Communications Officer – Chicago Public Schools

Mayor Lightfoot has said a decision on what school will look like may not be made until late August, as consultations with public health officials, parents, teachers and students are still underway.

The Chicago Teachers Union will conduct a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday via ZOOM.