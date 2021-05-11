City offering free course to create ‘vaccine education ambassadors’

CHICAGO – As the number of vaccines distributed in Chicago levels off, officials announced Tuesday a new plan to take information to those who are hesitant.

The City Colleges of Chicago has partnered with the Chicago Department of Public Health to provide free online training for residents to become “vaccine education ambassadors.”

Residents can complete the two-hour course in English or Spanish at no cost.

“Our goal is to turn anyone in Chicago who wants to become a vaccine ambassador, who wants to become a vaccine ambassador, we want to give some support,” Dr. Arwady said.

During the course, students will learn the following in order to better be prepared to combat vaccine mistrust.

Background on COVID-19 and the United States of America healthcare system.

History of mistrust and the root causes of vaccine hesitancy.

Answers to the most frequently asked COVID-19 vaccine questions.

How to approach difficult vaccine conversations.

Dr. Arwady noted Tuesday that 47% of Chicagoans have received a first dose, but there are still pockets of the city that remains hesitant.

““The whole goal of this, is to ensure that we’re getting the information out. That you’re able to have the conversations –educated conversations in a way that’s going to help you look at the vaccines and see there is a tremendous benefit to you and your family,” Dr. Arwady said.

To sign up for the course, click here.