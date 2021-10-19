City of Evanston announces vaccine & testing mandate begins Nov. 15

EVANSTON, Ill. – City of Evanston officials say a vaccine and testing mandate for all staff, contractors, volunteers and part-time workers will take effect Monday, Nov. 15.

Officials said that 82% of city staff are already vaccinated.

Those with a medical condition, a recent positive case, or religious beliefs may opt into weekly testing. Anyone denied an exemption has 15 days to comply with the mandate.

“Getting vaccinated is the single most important action we can take to protect ourselves, our families, our coworkers, and our community from COVID-19,” said Mayor Daniel Biss. “This mandate will help keep our staff and residents safe, and I am grateful to Interim City Manager Kelley Gandurski and the rest of our team for acting swiftly to put this critical measure in place.”