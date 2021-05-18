City of Chicago to update mask guidance on Tuesday

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is expected to release new details on its mask police Tuesday.

Currently, Illinois residents who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks anymore, in most situations. That new rule does not apply to Chicago just yet — which has caused some confusion.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says the city would broadly align with the CDC and state’s updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people, agreeing that they are safe in most settings.

Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker say the ultimate goal is to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.