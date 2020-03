CHICAGO — The City of Chicago officially closed the Lakefront Trail and all adjacent lakefront parkland to the public until further notice Thursday morning.

According to Ald. Harry Osterman (Ward 48), this includes beaches from Ardmore south as well as parkland east of Marine Drive and Berger Park

Ald. Brian Hopkins (Ward 2) told WGN that police will enforce this order with a three-step escalation process: Warning, Citation, Arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

