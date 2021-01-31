City of Chicago moves to Phase 4 of ‘Restore Illinois’ plan

CHICAGO — Following weeks of improving metrics across the city of Chicago, Region 11, consisting of the city, is moving to Phase 4 of the ‘Restore Illinois’ reopening plan, effective immediately.

Phase 4 guidelines include allowance of parties up to 10 people for indoor dining and drinking, with seated areas remaining six feet apart indoors.

Retail stores are required to continue a capacity limit of no more than 50 percent, with the same provisions applying to personal care locations.

Indoor recreation areas can reopen to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50 percent of facility capacity, with those same provisions applying to meetings and social events as well.

Museums can open to 25 percent capacity with guided tours limited to 50 or fewer people per group.

The region has moved into Phase 4 due to a test positivity rate lower than 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, a staffed ICU bed availability below 20 percent for three consecutive days and no sustained increase in hospitalizations over a 7-day average.