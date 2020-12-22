City of Aurora providing food for those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

AURORA, Ill. — The city of Aurora is providing food assistance to those who need it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Aurora has staged seven food giveaways — providing families with fresh meat, produce and dairy.

“I’m out here today to pick up food for my grandparents because they don’t like going out because of Covid, they’re worried about getting sick,” said Andrew Sierakowski.

One-hundred employees volunteered this time around, to load up each box with care and give a friendly wave to those here.

“I think it’s a great thing to do. It’s not a lot to ask, and we’re going through some hard times right now, so at any point this could be me, so it’s good to just help out,” said volunteer Irasema Woerman-Godinec.

Police Chief Kristen Ziman has seen the need grow. From 800 families served in the first event in May, to 1500 on Tuesday. While the need is great, so is the giving.

“I think it’s just because of sheer humanity and caring and giving to others. I think people recognize the challenges that everyone’s going through — and when we reach out and lift other people up, that is how we are going to get through this,” said Ziman.