City hosting 4 pop-up vaccination clinics for Memorial Day

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is hosting four pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the city for Memorial Day.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all four clinics, which are open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday as the city looks to take advantage of more people getting out for the holiday weekend to boost immunity.

The clinics will be at the North Avenue Beach, 31st Street Beach, Humboldt Park and at the 95th/Dan Ryan CTA Red Line station.

No registration is required for the vaccinations.

More information on Chicago Public Health Dept’s website.