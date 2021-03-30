City announces new mass vaccination sites at Cubs’ Gallagher Way, Chicago State University

CHICAGO – With the state now in Phase 1C of the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility plan, Chicago officials announced two new mass vaccination sites on the North and South sides.

On April 5, mass vaccination sites at the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way, which is next to Wrigley Field, and at Chicago State University will open.

The mass vaccination site at Gallagher Way will be operated by Advocate Aurora Health and will have capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses a day. The site is by appointment only, there is no on-site registration.

“We are making progress toward our goal of vaccinating all Chicagoans, and we are very pleased to partner with Chicago State University, the Chicago Cubs and Advocate Aurora Health to bring lifesaving vaccines to our communities,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “While the list of those eligible for the vaccine expands, vaccine supply and appointments are still limited and patience will be key.”

The city’s new mass vaccination site at Chicago State University will be overseen by the Chicago Department of Public Health. At full capacity, it will serve 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru vaccination appointments a day.

The site is by appointment only, there is no on-site registration and it will operate six days a week; Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

On Tuesday, 2,404 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 17 additional deaths.

Registration for vaccination appointments at both Chicago State University and the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way will be available on zocdoc.com/vaccine.