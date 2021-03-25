City allowing Cubs to sell 2,000 more tickets per game for first homestand

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 10: A marquee outside of Wrigley Field displays the score during the Chicago Cubs home opener on April 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was originally scheduled for yesterday but was delayed due to snow. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The city is allowing the Cubs to sell 2,000 more tickets per game for the first homestand of the season.

The Cubs were initially allowed 20% capacity for the first homestand against the season versus the Pirates and Brewers, but have been allowed to expand to 25%, per Phase 4 guidelines.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score was first to report the news.

Breaking baseball news -source confirms Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has given the Cubs the go ahead to sell another 2000 tickets per game (5 %) for the first home stand. This is a part of her honor loosing restrictions on outdoor venues and Restaurant capacities in Chicago. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) March 25, 2021

Among the enhancements and operational measures to mitigate COVID-19 risk include:

Limited contact entry

Cashless concessions and retail

Additional restrooms per guest

Reduced queueing times

Reconfigured indoor spaces

At this time, it’s unknown if the White Sox’s capacity will be extended to 25%.

Kyle Hendricks is slated to start for the Cubs at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, April 1 against the Pirates.