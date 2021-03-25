City allowing Cubs to sell 2,000 more tickets per game for first homestand

CHICAGO – The city is allowing the Cubs to sell 2,000 more tickets per game for the first homestand of the season.
The Cubs were initially allowed 20% capacity for the first homestand against the season versus the Pirates and Brewers, but have been allowed to expand to 25%, per Phase 4 guidelines.
Bruce Levine of 670 The Score was first to report the news.
Among the enhancements and operational measures to mitigate COVID-19 risk include:
- Limited contact entry
- Cashless concessions and retail
- Additional restrooms per guest
- Reduced queueing times
- Reconfigured indoor spaces
At this time, it’s unknown if the White Sox’s capacity will be extended to 25%.
Kyle Hendricks is slated to start for the Cubs at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, April 1 against the Pirates.