Citing COVID-19 related conditions, 33rd annual Ribfest canceled — again

Challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over changing regulations have led to the cancellation of the popular “Ribfest.”

It’s the second-straight year the event has been canceled. Organizers from the Exchange Club of Naperville had previously announced the fest would kick off July 1 at its new location in Romeoville at Deer Crossing Park.

On Tuesday, organizers announced their decision to postpone, saying that they “could not reasonably guarantee health, safety and success for such a large-scale public event.”

In consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 conditions and recently mandated capacity restrictions, the Club has concluded that it cannot reasonably guarantee health, safety, and success for such a large-scale public event that occurs in the early portion of the summer festival schedule and is thus susceptible to the instability of COVID-related conditions like capacity restrictions. Therefore, the Exchange Club of Naperville, along with the Village of Romeoville, regretfully announces that Ribfest will be unable to occur over Independence Day weekend 2021. Statement from Exchange Club of Naperville on Ribfest 2021’s cancellation

Organizers say Ribfest will return next year.

