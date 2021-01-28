Cinemark to reopen 7 Illinois theatres Friday

Cinemark will reopen seven of its Illinois theatres Friday that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the “theatres are reopening in accordance with updated local mandates and will be showing both new and classic films.”

The seven theatres expected to open Friday are:

The company says each auditorium will be extensively disinfected between showtimes and theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.

