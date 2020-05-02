Cicero sues nursing home, state officials for coronavirus response

CICERO, Ill. – A lawsuit has been filed against state officials and a Cicero nursing home where residents hoped to be moved from.

Cicero town officials hoped to move residents of City View Multicare Center to the alternate care facility at McCormick Place. Their hope was dashed Friday after Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot announced they will be closing the facility down.

Over 200 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting town officials to file a lawsuit against the nursing home, Governor Pritzker and the state health department.

City inspectors claim the nursing home did not take coronavirus requirements seriously.

“They would be gathering casually in a cafeteria without face masks, without any precautions,” said Cicero spokesperson Ray Hanania “The way the staff were treating the patients,not enough was being done to isolate patients.”

While officials will no longer be able to use McCormick Place, they are hoping the governor steps in to move them to the alternate care facility at Westlake Hospital.

“I think this is serious,” said Hanania. “Where he needs to put his foot down. This is a specific case, he can intervene and do something about it and we’re hoping that he does.”

Last month, Dr. Ezike said McCormick Place would not have been the ideal setting for elderly patients who aren’t mobile.

There are outbreaks of coronavirus at over 500 nursing homes across Illinois. Over 3,000 cases were reported Friday, the state’s largest single-day total.