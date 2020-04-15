Cicero, Skokie requiring masks in stores, essential businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. — Two suburbs are taking steps to further protect employees and customers of essential businesses.

In Cicero, Town President Larry Dominick issued an executive order now requiring all employees and customers of grocery stores, pharmacy or drug stores, convenience stores or gas stations, and all other essential businesses, to wear a face covering. The order goes into effect midnight Wednesday.

Store customers must also stay six-feet apart, and those who do not comply will be turned away.

Any non-compliant business will face a citation, a fine, and the potential revocation of its town business license.

Skokie will also mandate face masks starting Thursday.