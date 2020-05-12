Church leaders adapt as stay-at-home orders continue

Churches are still required to remain closed in the pandemic in Illinois so church leaders are adapting.

In the case of one parish, putting people in the pews, in pictures.

The faces staring back at Monsignor Dan Mayall, taped to the pews at St. Jospeph’s Church as he records Mass are people he aims his message to, those he can no longer shake hands with, offer a warm, in person, smile.

“In one sense I am not looking at a church full of anybody,” he said. “What I am looking at is individuals and that has been the magic of this and the good part and the production of it…These are reminders of the people that we are familiar with. That’s the part I miss the most, is I know this coming Sunday I’m not going to see people that I was used to seeing.”

He said they are seeing a different side of people but are seeing hope.

“First thing it reminds me is that I miss them,” he said. “And I wish I could see them in person, but the second thing that reminds me is that their life still continues and life takes different turns. I think I’ve been in touch with more people through texts and emails and phone calls and letters and all sorts of other means of communicating. I think daily I’m in touch with more people now than when we are back doing things the old way.”

“This morning I heard from a friend of mine, she was a parishioner of mine when I was pastor at Holy Name Cathedral and she’s a nurse at Rush Hospital and she sent them to her mother in the Philippines.”

On his 43rd anniversary in the priesthood, this has been a change Mayall never expected.

“To be open to looking at something new, that’s healthy no matter what’s happening outside,” he said.

And even though the church doors are closed to the outside, the church itself always has open arms.

“It has opened up the door for a lot of people, more people are watching the daily masses, we are doing this every day not just on Sunday and I’m astounded by how many people are saying I watch it every day,” he said.