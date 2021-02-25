Chinese-Americans hopeful that Lunar New Year will bring good news for community amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO — Countless family-owned Chinese restaurants are going out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention the disturbing rise in hate crimes against community members reported around the country.

But today, local business leaders hoping for a turnaround.

Tony Hu, head of the US China Restaurant Alliance is reflecting on the last 12 months of hardship. The pandemic has devastated Chicago’s Chinatown, which employs more than 6,000 people in the vibrant restaurant industry.

Many of the restaurants themselves are family owned. But there’s new optimism as the community marks the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, dropping infection rates and the promise of more widespread COVID-19 vaccinations soon –raising hopes for a rebound.

29-year-old Mia Wan has launched a new enterprise known as ‘Te’Amo.’ The organic specialty tea and dessert shop, two and a half years in the planning. The pandemic forcing a delay to her plans. But Wan, with hard-working family members, have worked to overcome hardship.

No shortage of hardship for many Chinese-Americans. There’s been a documented rise in hate crimes reported around the country and here in the Midwest.

But now there’s a reason for hope and celebration as a way to honor hard-working restaurant workers and owners.

The US China Restaurant Alliance sponsoring a free virtual celebration Friday online. Some of China’s biggest recording stars and movie actors have taped messages of encouragement to Chicago’s hard-working restaurant community.

For more information go to: www.u-cra.com