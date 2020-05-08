China reports 1 new virus case, South Korea 12

A woman wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walks at the Olympic park in Beijing on March 23, 2020. – World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic as Canada pulled out of the Games and Japan’s prime minister admitted a delay could be “inevitable”. (Photo by Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported 12 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, its first increase above 10 in five days, as officials continue to call for vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the outbreak.

Figures by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought national totals to 10,822 cases and 256 virus-related deaths.

Three of the new cases were detected in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where more than 6,800 people have been sickened. Three other cases were found among passengers screened at airports.

South Korea’s caseload has slowed in recent weeks, with no daily jump over 100 since April 1. This has allowed officials to relax social distancing guidelines, schedule school re-openings and allow professional sports to return to action without fans in the stands.

South Korea’s professional soccer league will begin its new season on Friday, following Tuesday’s baseball openers.

Still, health officials have warned about a possible second wave of infections and urged people to think twice about visiting their elderly parents on Friday, which is national parents’ day, and over the weekend.

China reported one new coronavirus case Friday and 16 additional positive tests for people not showing symptoms.

No new deaths were reported. There are 260 people who remain hospitalized because of the virus and 890 under isolation as suspected cases or after testing positive without showing symptoms.

China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths among 82,886 cases.