Chicago’s Very Own heroes: Photos from the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Here is a picture of Dr. Sajid Shahul and his superb residents taking on the first shift in Covid ICU at the University of Chicago Medical Center. #letsbeatcovid

Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn

Kristin Kaske. Respiratory Therapist, Northwestern Medicine.

Chicago Police Sgt. Matthew Kennedy

Sarah McNally. Assistant Clinical Manager RN, BSN, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

NICU at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn

From first responders to medical professionals, and grocery store clerks to maintenance workers, there are many Chicagoans are working during the COVID-19 pandemic while the rest of stay home.

