The Trinity Irish Dancers perfom during the the 35th annual South Side Irish Parade, on Western Avenue at 103rd Street.

CHICAGO — Chicago’s South Side Irish Parade will return this year after being canceled two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade will make its way through Beverly and Morgan Park on March 13. It will also keep its usual parade route down Western Avenue, from 103rd and 115th Street.

The parade was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

The South Side Irish Parade is one of the biggest in the city — drawing thousands of spectators each year.