Chicago’s public transit agencies taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Here’s what Metra and CTA are doing to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 on trains and buses in the Chicago area:

METRA

Metra will continue to clean train cars regularly with disinfectants. It has told cleaning crews to pay special attention to high-touch areas, like handrails, armrests and doors.

Starting this weekend, Metra will bring in extra crews on the weekends to do additional cleaning and disinfecting of cars and locomotives.

Metra-maintained stations will be cleaned multiple times a week, paying special attention to high-touch surfaces. It is asking the municipalities or other entities that maintain stations to do the same.

It will bring in extra crews to increase the cleaning and disinfecting of downtown stations.

There is currently no talk of any type of service stoppage due to COVID-19

CTA

Buses and trains receive daily cleanings, which includes disinfecting surfaces. More concentrated spot cleanings are done as needed. They also undergo deep cleans, which entail intensive cleanings of the interior surfaces and exterior periodically.

Rail stations are cleaned throughout the day, including disinfecting surfaces, like handles, handrails, Ventra machines and turnstiles.

Health experts advise CTA that no operational changes or revised protocols are necessary at this time.

Both CTA and Metra will continue to work with health officials and closely monitor the situation. Meantime, they are reminding riders to take precautions recommended by healthcare officials:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow or shoulder.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.