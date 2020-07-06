Chicago’s mandatory travel quarantine for visitors from 15 states begins today

CHICAGO — Some people who arrive in Chicago from out of state may face a 14-day quarantine. That includes local residents who visited states with new spikes in coronavirus cases.

Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a public health order mandating the quarantine, starting Monday morning, for people arriving from 15 states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

She hasn’t said how it’ll be enforced, but fines could reach $500 a day.

While Chicago and Illinois have seen declines in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, other parts of the country are seeing a surge in new cases and the country overall is setting new highs for daily COVID-19 cases. Officials cited New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as states that have decided to take the same approach.

On Sunday, Illinois reported its lowest daily number of coronavirus deaths since late March.