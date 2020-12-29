Chicago’s first vaccination site for health care workers opens at Malcom X City College

CHICAGO — Chicago continues its roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines and opened its first vaccination site Tuesday at Malcom X City College.

The sit is only for health care workers, is not associated with hospitals and is not open to the public.

One of the first people to receive the vaccine at the location was Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwardy.

Arwardy made it a point to make it public she is not jumping in line. This city is still in its initial “1A” distribution plan for health care and long term care residents and workers. Additionally, health care workers who aren’t affiliated with a hospital are in this initial group and that’s the category in which Arardy fits.

“I’m really excited about it,” she said. “We are trying to roll it out as fast and as safely as we can.”

This is just one of several mass vaccination sites the city is setting up more will open when more vaccine is available. Right now. it’s appointment only and only for health care workers. Officials said it is likely it won’t be expanded until mid to late February until the city moves into Phase 1B of its distribution plan

The city will also use a COVID community vulnerability index, which takes a look at a number of different factors to make sure the vaccine is distributed in an equitable way.