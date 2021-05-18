Chicago’s emergency travel order now requires 7 states to quarantine or negative test

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health updated the emergency travel order on Tuesday, which now includes seven states.

Indiana has moved from the orange to yellow tier, leaving Michigan and Minnesota as the two remaining Midwestern states under the travel order. Eleven states and Puerto Rico have moved from the orange to the yellow tier.

Some of the states with the worst early-spring outbreaks have seen the most significant progress. Cases are down about 70 percent in the last two weeks in New Jersey, and down about 40 percent in Michigan and New York.

Based on current data:

42 yellow states, Puerto Rico and District of Columbia: Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, Wisconsin, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Dakota, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Alaska, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Iowa, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Indiana, North Dakota, Puerto Rico, North Carolina, and Oregon

The guidance for each tier is:

Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents

10-day quarantine OR negative test no earlier than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

or

or Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms

If you are fully vaccinated and are not experiencing symptoms, you do not need to be tested or follow the quarantine requirement.

More information on the Chicago Dept of Health’s website.