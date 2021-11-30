Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory at 38 states as California and North Carolina are removed

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory now stands at 38 states after California, North Carolina and Guam were removed from the list Tuesday. No new states were added to the list.
As of Tuesday, every state and territory remains on the advisory excluding the following:
- Alabama
- California
- Washington, D.C.
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- U.S. Virgin Islands
Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington all are showing daily case rates below 15 per 100,000 residents, meaning they could be removed from the advisory next week.
Unvaccinated travelers are reminded that they are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 before and after travel from any state on the advisory and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.
The average daily case rate per 100,000 residents in the U.S. is 21.7, down from 27.3 last week. The daily case rate in Illinois is 23.7, a decline from 31.9 last week.
Chicago’s daily case rate stands at 18.2, a decline from 19.5 last week.