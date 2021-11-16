Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory at 38 states; Arkansas added as 3 states removed

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICAGO — Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory currently stands at 38 states and 1 territory after city health officials added Arkansas to the advisory while removing three states.

The CDPH announced that Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee have all been removed after having daily COVID case rates of under 15 per 100,000 for two consecutive weeks.

The daily COVID case rate in Arkansas rose to 16.6 and has returned to the advisory.

As of Tuesday, every state and territory besides the following is part of the city’s COVID-19 travel advisory.

Alabama

Connecticut

Washington, D.C.

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

U.S. Virgin Islands

Under the travel advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. The quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers.

The current daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 24.3 nationwide, up from 21.6 last week. Illinois has seen a rise from 19.7 to 25.5 cases per 100,000 residents. Chicago’s daily case rate is currently 16.1 per 100,000 residents.