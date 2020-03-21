Chicagoans prepare for governor’s ‘stay-at-home’ order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicagoans are among those in Illinois preparing for the governor's "stay-at-home" order set to begin Saturday evening.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's "stay-at-home" order is set to begin at 5 p.m. and go until April 7 and Illinois residents are preparing.

Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

Officials have emphasized that the order is not a lockdown or martial law. They said it's a way to save lives during the pandemic.

Chicago police will be on the lookout for groups larger than 10, but are not looking to make arrests unless necessary.

Click HERE for a full list of what will be open during the order.