Chicagoans cautiously optimistic as most COVID-19 mandates end Monday

CHICAGO — Beginning Monday, masks and vaccination cards will no longer be required at most indoor public places.

Local who spoke with WGN News say they’re looking forward to the change with cautious optimism. On Sunday, it was the last day – at least for now – that Chicago diners were required to show their proof of vaccinations and wear masks to eat and drink inside.

For the Schreck family out on the Southport Corridor, their concern won’t go away with lifting the mandates.

“I think if you want to wear your mask, continue to wear your mask and respect businesses choices as well,” said Adam Schreck. “If they want you to wear your mask, then be kind and respectful of people’s boundaries.”

“When we can finally get her and possibly him vaccinated, it will be exciting but we’ll continue to exercise caution with her, especially in crowded places,” said Caitlin Schreck.

There’s a sense of eager anticipation at the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town.

“To be able to walk in and not have the masks on, not have to have the vax cards out, I think it’s definitely going to play a role for us,” said Irish Nobleman Pub manager Kelly Morahan. “It’s exciting, happy to be a part of it. It’s like a new day for us.”

The pub closed in January to figure out how to implement the proof of vaccination requirement. Moving forward, employees will keep their masks on, even as customers take them off.

The restaurant says they are thankful for the community’s support and patience.

“There’s some faith back in humanity. You realize people are pretty amazing when you give them the chance to be,” Morahan said.

Back on the Southport Corridor, Chappell Elementary fourth-grader Emerson O’Dell offered her thoughts on the pandemic.

“It’s difficult living in a time like this,” Emerson said.

While the statewide school mask mandate is lifted Monday, CPS will keep theirs in place.

“I’ve gotten so used to it but I do feel safer with the masks than if we didn’t have masks,” sixth-grader Ainsley Waguespack said.

Freshman Gwen Howes told WGN News she wants masks requirements to stick around – for the time being.

“I hope where things get better to the point we are able to take them off but I don’t want it to be too rushed.”