CHICAGO – Beginning Monday, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands for Chicagoans 16 and older.

The news comes after more than one million Chicago residents have been administered at least one shot of the vaccine, accounting for nearly half of the city’s population.

The move brings Chicago in line with the rest of the state, which expanded eligibility in early April as Phase 2 in the state’s recovery began.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.