WUHAN, China — An Evanston man trapped in China since 2019 due to the coronavirus said Wednesday he’s landed back in Wuhan, where many believe the virus first originated.

Kurt Mitenbuler left Chicago onDecember 22, and he’s not home yet.

The Evanston traveler with ties to China fled Wuhan for the countryside as the virus took hold and the government dramatically shut things down.

Finally emerging from lockdown last week, he says he’s returned to a very different Wuhan.

“Like any Chinese city, there’s that blue haze, and that first day I woke up and it was crystal clear. i was like, ‘wow,’” Mitenbacher said.

Months of lockdown for the rest of Wuhan’s 12 million people there have emptied streets and halted commerce. It’s even brightened the typically hazy skyline.

“Fraffic here can be bumper-to-bumper, door handle to door handle, mirrors bumping, just packed; and it moves,” he recalls. “It’s just empty… a lot of the things that used to be moving are not moving.”

Mitenbuler said the rivery that’s usually full of barges seems to have half as much traffic, and the neighborhood noodle shops remain closed as tens of millions of Chinese are without work.

Larger restaurants have taken over sidewalks and moved seating outside where they can to allow customers to spread out and eat safely six feet apart, but Mitenbuler says the rest of China is getting their food delivered.

While delivery was good before the pandemic, Mitenbuler says it’s even better, faster and more necessary than ever. There’s an inescapable buzz outside, he says, as an endless swarm of scooters makes deliveries.

“Delivery in china is really remarkable. if you order fast food like KFC, sometimes it gets through the door in like 15 minutes,” he said.

Schools there remain shut down for now, but when Mitenbuler and anyone else does venture outside their homes, their health is being tracked and monitored everywhere. He describes the process as intense but polite. even using QR codes to check in.

“There’s contact tracing through your cell phone, punch in and out with approvals and take temperatures every place,” Mitenbuler said.

After five months, Mitenbuler said he’s ready to join his wife in trying to fly home to O’Hare in June by way of Shanghai to San fFancisco.

He says he’s bringing with him:a gallon of hand sanitizer and a hundred N-95 masks, and he will self quarantine when he finally gets home.