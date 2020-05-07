Chicago woman survives coronavirus with help of remdesivir while mourning boyfriend

CHICAGO – After falling in love last year, a Chicago woman is mourning her boyfriend after both were sickened by coronavirus.

Helen West and Greg Corruthers, both in their 60s, met only six months ago.

It was a love affair later in life, but as soulmates go, West felt like she finally found the one.

In late March, Corruthers started getting sick with a cough. It got worse and eventually he had a hard time breathing.

She rushed him to the hospital, but Corruthers did not make it.

On March 24, West developed a fever and then a cough. She is among the most vulnerable as she is batting lung cancer.

“I spent time an awful lot of time crying,” said West. “It was very difficult stay, I was isolated alone and saddened because Greg had just passed.”

West tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors at the University of Chicago asked if she’d like to take part in the remdesivir trial.

She took it for five days and never needed to go on a ventilator as her symptoms improved.

“I was thankful to participate in the trial i do believe it will save lives and it certainly had some impact on me recovering and going home as soon as I did,” said West.

She just wishes now her boyfriend would have benefited from the drug.