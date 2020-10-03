Chicago woman still experiencing side effects of coronavirus 7 months after diagnosis

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman who tested positive for coronavirus in March says she still feels side effects seven months later.

Shannon Failla is 31, and active. So when she started feeling sick around March 12, she thought it was just a cold.

“Around Day 13, 14, I actually lost all of my smell and taste,” she said. “And still don’t have it back to this day. So that was an indicator where I started to get a little worried.”

After being tested for strep, her symptoms continued to get worse.

“How I would explain it is it feels like there’s a 300 pound person sitting on my chest and when it got really bad, I felt like I was breathing through a straw,” she said.

After five days in the hospital, her doctors confirmed she had COVID-19.

Fast forward seven months later, Failla is still having side effects and hopes President Trump makes a full recovery and gains of better understanding of the virus.

“My sinuses are still inflamed and I also have stomach issues going on,” said Failla. “I have to get an upper endoscopy in the middle of next week. There are still lingering effects.”

Failla said she was not really concerned at the beginning when she first felt sick.

“I was kind I’d like a lot of people at the very beginning, or if I get it it will be like the flu I’m not too concerned,” said Failla. “Then it hit me and I was completely thrown for a loop because I was not expecting a hospital stay. I was not expecting to not be able to breathe.”

Failla hopes others will see the importance of wearing masks and believes the Trump administration has downplayed mask-wearing far too many times.

“In my opinion, he was absolutely wrong and we should have acted quicker,” Failla said. “I think people like myself, I wasn’t educated enough earlier on to make the right decisions and I think there were a lot of people underplaying it because they were listening to what he was saying and the directions he was giving.”

Failla said she is still scared that she will catch the virus again and hopes one day she will be completely back to normal.