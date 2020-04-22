Chicago woman shares her grandmother’s experience with the 1918 Spanish flu

CHICAGO — A pandemic like the one we are experiencing now hasn’t been seen in over 100 years.

Kara Goldman, 37, of Chicago shared the story of the white scarf tied to Elinor Miller’s front door back in 1918. Miller was Goldman’s grandmother — her hero and role model.

Miller was born in 1915. She was only 3 when she was diagnosed with the Spanish flu. She lived on the North Side of Chicago. Back then, the scarf tied to their front door was a symbol of homes hit hard by the virus that ultimately infected about 500 million people worldwide and killed between 20 and 50 million.

Miller described the death wagons as she called them, to her granddaughter over and over.



“Neighbors were dying, It was a sad time, and at 3 years old that shaped who she was,” Goldman said.



Miller and her whole family survived the disease and Goldman says it sparked a love for science in young Miller, who ultimately got a teaching certificate and later graduated from Northwestern University where her father attended.

Miller, whose maiden name was Elisberg, married Herman Miller in 1938. She was a biology teacher in the Chicago Public Schools and later they had three children. She lived a long life filled with her favorite things: Lake Michigan, orchids and beer and most importantly: her family of four generations.

Miller of died in 2018, just shy of her 103rd birthday. She almost lived long enough to see two pandemics.

WGN’s Julie Unruh has more on Miller’s story.