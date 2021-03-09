Chicago updates Emergency Travel Order; Texas, Nebraska moved to increase risk tier

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials announced Tuesday updates to the city’s emergency travel order.

Texas and Nebraska have moved from the yellow to orange tier. California, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and West Virginia have moved from the orange to the yellow tier.

25 states and 1 territory are now in the yellow tier. They are: Michigan, Iowa, Idaho, Idaho, Minnesota, Ohio, Mississippi, Montana, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine, New Mexico, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Washington, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii

24 states and 1 territory are now in the orange tier. They are: New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Georgia, Connecticut, Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Vermont, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alaska, District of Columbia, Utah, Nebraska, Virginia, and New Hampshire

The guidance for each tier is:

Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents.

No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents

10-day quarantine OR pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

or

Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms