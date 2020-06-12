Chicago unveils virtual memorial to celebrate lives of those who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago unveiled Friday a virtual memorial to remember and honor the thousands of Chicagoans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

The web-based memorial will host submitted stories and photos of residents who have passed away, that will be publicly available for all to see.

“In light of the current situation, the way we mourn and celebrate one’s life needs to be

reimagined,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “The Virtual Memorial is just one way to help

Chicagoans cope with the sudden loss of their loved one to COVID-19, but also to celebrate

their lives and memories.”

Residents are encouraged to share stories about their family, friends and neighbors through an online form that can be accessed at www.chicago.gov/covid19.

