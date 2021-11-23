Chicago travel advisory stands at 40 states, 1 territory

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health added two states to its weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory on Tuesday.

The advisory stands at 40 states and 1 territory.

Connecticut, whose daily COVID case rate per 100,000 residents has risen to 20.7 (from 11.1) over the past week, was returned to the advisory, as was Maryland, which is at 15.1.

California and Guam, each with a daily case rate of 10.8, are eligible to come off the list next week, as is North Carolina (11.6). States are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents in two consecutive weeks.

As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Alabama, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the Travel Advisory.

CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. The quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 27.3, up 3 points from last week. Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 31.9 (25.5 last week, 19.7 two weeks ago). Chicago’s daily case rate is 19.5 (16.1 last week).

“As many of us prepare to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving, we can be thankful for what we do have, even as COVID has taken so much and so many away from us,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “We can be thankful for the vaccine that has made these gatherings possible once again, thankful for all our neighbors, friends, coworkers, and family members, who’ve done their part, gotten vaccinated, and selflessly taken precautions to slow the spread of COVID.”