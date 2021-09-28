Chicago travel advisory remains at 48 states, 3 territories

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory currently includes 48 states and three territories.

California and Puerto Rico are not on the advisory, as their daily case rates have been below 15 per 100,000 residents for at least two consecutive weeks.

Connecticut, the only other state this week with a daily case rate under 15, can come off the advisory next week if its case rate stays under 15.

The advisory states any unvaccinated individuals traveling from these states and territories are advised to get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days, even if you test negative.

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.