Chicago travel advisory now at 47 states, 3 territories

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory now stands at 47 states and three territories.

Connecticut has been removed from the list and joins California and Puerto Rico as the only states or territories not on the advisory

States are removed from the travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents in two consecutive weeks.

COVID TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE: Connecticut has been removed, joining California and Puerto Rico, after staying below 15 new daily cases per 100k residents for 2 weeks. UNVAX'D TRAVELERS should follow the advisory for the 47 orange states and 3 territories, in line with the CDC.1/4 pic.twitter.com/ZVot0xkN6W — Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) October 5, 2021

The advisory states any unvaccinated individuals traveling from these states and territories are advised to get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days, even if you test negative.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 26.1 – down from 28.7 last week and 35.8 two weeks ago. This is still effectively double Chicago’s current daily COVID case rate of 13.1. Illinois is at 16.1, down from last week’s rate of 18.2 (22.4 two weeks ago).

While COVID case rates have gone down nationally and in many states, sadly the United States on Monday surpassed 700,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The states and territories with the highest daily COVID case rates are the same as last week – Alaska (100.8), North Dakota (80.9), and Guam (80.1).

“If you are traveling, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated – especially if you are unvaccinated – please do not take COVID lightly,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “We still have a long way to go before we can all confidently travel safely throughout the country. COVID is a threat to everyone – but the threat is reduced tremendously if you are vaccinated.”