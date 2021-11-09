Chicago travel advisory now at 40 states, 1 territory

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health removed Arkansas from its weekly COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday. The advisory stands at 40 states and one territory.

Alabama, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia, all with daily COVID case rates of under 15 per 100,000 population, are eligible to come off the travel advisory next week.

States are removed from the travel advisory when they maintain a daily case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents in two consecutive weeks.

As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Arkansas, Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the advisory.

CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the advisory, they should be tested for COVID-19 before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 21.6, up slightly from last week (21.4). Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 19.7, an increase from 16.5 last week. Chicago’s daily case rate is 14.1.

“For many of us, our thoughts are turning to Thanksgiving, in the hope that we can celebrate among family and friends, like we did before COVID,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “If you want some peace of mind, not only for yourself but for those you’ll be joining for Thanksgiving, make sure you are fully vaccinated by Nov. 11.”