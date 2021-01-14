Chicago to start modified next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution next week as more sites open

CHICAGO — City health officials along with Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced more details in the COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan for Chicago.

As Phase 1A continues, with healthcare workers taking priority, Phase 1B will begin next week.

Starting January 18, if vaccines providers do not have healthcare workers scheduled for shots, people 65 years old and older who live or work in Chicago will be able to get a vaccine.

“Prioritization will be given to patients over 75 years of age, or patients over 65 years of age with significant underlying conditions, based on clinical judgment,” according to a statement on the city’s website.

Also Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the opening of two additional mass vaccination sites for non-hospital and other community-based healthcare workers in the city. Three more sites are expected to set up next week to bring the total to six. There is no cost for the vaccine.

Healthcare workers must make an appointment to receive a vaccine at one of the sites. A representative from their facility must complete the Staff Vaccination Inquiry Survey which is provided on the official CDPH vaccine web site – www.chicago.gov/covidvax.